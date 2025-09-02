Watch CBS News
Crime

Man accused of stealing $15,000 check from Marin County Office of Education

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Read Full Bio
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

CBS News Live
CBS News Bay Area Live

Authorities in Marin County announced the arrest of a Peninsula man suspected of stealing a check worth more than $15,000 and depositing the funds into his account.

According to the sheriff's office, the Marin County Treasurer's Office reported on June 7 that a check from a Marin County Office of Education account was stolen from the mail. The check, which was written for $15,265.80, was then deposited into an unknown bank account at a Chase Bank branch in San Francisco.

Following an investigation, deputies identified 20-year-old Rhod Robles of Daly City as the suspect.

On June 7th, 2025, the Marin County Treasurer’s Office reported a Marin County Office of Education Account check for the...

Posted by Marin County Sheriff's Office on Monday, September 1, 2025

Deputies said the bank had flagged the check as fraudulent and Robles was not able to withdraw the funds. The Treasurer's Office has recouped the full amount of the check.

On Thursday, deputies served a warrant at Robles' home and arrested him. He was booked into the Marin County Jail on suspicion of theft and fraud related charges.

Tim Fang

Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue