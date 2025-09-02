Man accused of stealing $15,000 check from Marin County Office of Education

Authorities in Marin County announced the arrest of a Peninsula man suspected of stealing a check worth more than $15,000 and depositing the funds into his account.

According to the sheriff's office, the Marin County Treasurer's Office reported on June 7 that a check from a Marin County Office of Education account was stolen from the mail. The check, which was written for $15,265.80, was then deposited into an unknown bank account at a Chase Bank branch in San Francisco.

Following an investigation, deputies identified 20-year-old Rhod Robles of Daly City as the suspect.

Deputies said the bank had flagged the check as fraudulent and Robles was not able to withdraw the funds. The Treasurer's Office has recouped the full amount of the check.

On Thursday, deputies served a warrant at Robles' home and arrested him. He was booked into the Marin County Jail on suspicion of theft and fraud related charges.