Longtime Sonoma State soccer coach Marcus Ziemer, eldest of Bay Area brothers coaching dynasty, dies in Germany

Marcus Ziemer, the eldest brother of a Bay Area soccer coaching dynasty and longtime head coach of the Sonoma State University men's soccer team before the school eliminated athletics last year, died in Germany early Tuesday morning after a weekend accident. He was 63.

His family announced on social media that Ziemer, a resident of Rohnert Park, had died after watching a Borussia Dortmund match on Saturday. The Press Democrat reported that Ziemer crashed while riding an electric scooter and suffered a major head injury. His brother, Benjamin, told the Press Democrat that doctors removed him from life support at around 5:30 p.m. Pacific time Monday.

Marcus Ziemer KPIX

Ziemer and his younger brothers Benjamin, Andrew, and Christopher are all former soccer players who went on to coach and develop programs across the Bay Area and Northern California, especially in the North Bay. The four operated Ziemer Brothers Soccer Camps for more than two decades, and their work with youth soccer clubs and the NorCal Premier Soccer league created a regional ecosystem synonymous with the Ziemer name.

At Sonoma State University, Marcus Ziemer was the men's head coach for 35 years before his program and others were eliminated in budget cuts. He was a six-time CCAA Conference Coach of the Year and a two-time Regional Coach of the Year, leading the Seawolves to eight conference championships, nine NCAA Tournament appearances, and a 2002 NCAA Division II Championship.

The Sonoma State University Alumni Association issued a statement saying it was deeply saddened by Ziemer's passing.

"A beloved coach, mentor, and member of the Sonoma State family, Marcus dedicated more than three decades to shaping the lives of our students and student-athletes as head coach of the Sonoma State Men's Soccer program," the statement said. "His leadership, compassion, and unwavering commitment to this community left a lasting mark that will be felt for generations ... Our hearts are with his family, former players, colleagues, and all who had the privilege of knowing him. His legacy lives on in every life he touched."

The San Jose Earthquakes called Ziemer a pillar of the Northern California soccer community in a statement on Tuesday.

"The San Jose Earthquakes Family mourns the loss of longtime Sonoma State University men's soccer coach and NorCal Premier PDP coach Marcus Ziemer," said the statement. "Marcus' legacy as a mentor for others and leader in helping advance the sport in the region will be remembered always. We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, former players and teammates."

"Marcus dedicated his life to the game and to the development of players throughout our community. As a coach, mentor, and leader, he will always be remembered for the lasting impact he had on countless athletes and their families," said NorCal Premier Soccer in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Marcus's family, friends, players, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him during this incredibly difficult time. We are grateful for the support and compassion shown by our soccer community as we honor his life and legacy."

"You lived life to the fullest, and I was lucky enough to share many adventures with you, in a number of different countries. More importantly, I witnessed you impact so many lives," said California Storm WPSL co-head coach David Robertson in a social media post. "Your legacy lives on. I promise that every time I coach, I will try to be better and show the same patience, time, and enthusiasm you always gave to others."

Ziemer is survived by his wife Trish (Gretton), and children Thomas, Taylor, and Tera.