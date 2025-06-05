2 suspects arrested in San Jose shooting, armed robbery; 1 suspect remains on the run

Two suspects were arrested in connection with a shooting and armed robbery in San Jose in March, police said on Thursday.

During the early morning hours of March 23, the San Jose Police Department said it responded to the 70 block of Phelan Avenue for reports of an armed robbery and assault.

Officers said they determined a man was walking in the area when a vehicle approached. Three men inside the vehicle exited and pointed a gun at the victim, police said.

The victim wrestled one suspect and then was shot, police said.

Police said the suspects ended up taking about $40,000 worth of items from the victim before taking off from the scene.

About a month later, 39-year-old Joseph Rico of Mountain House and Julian Lomeli of Stockton were arrested in connection with the armed robbery after police obtained arrest warrants, police said on Thursday. They were both booked into the Santa Clara Jail.

Joseph Rico (left) and Julian Lomeli (right) were arrested in connection with an armed robbery in San Jose on March 23, 2025.

A third suspect remains on the run. Police said the suspect is a man, but no other information was known.