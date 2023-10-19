Man suspected in Stanford campus shooting, armed robbery arrested

A man suspected of shooting a woman on the Stanford University campus and an attempted robbery of a Trader Joe's has been taken into custody, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday.

At about 2 a.m. on Tuesday, sheriff's deputies responded to the 500 block of Arboretum Drive on the Stanford campus to assist the school's public safety department with a report of a shooting.

A 47-year-old woman had sustained at least one gunshot wound to her leg. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Later that day, the Palo Alto Police Department arrested a man on suspicion of attempting to rob a Trader Joe's store.

A caller to Palo Alto Police dispatch said he had seen a man around 7:27 p.m. Tuesday holding a gun behind his back near the intersection of El Camino Real and Embarcadero Road.

Then, at 7:35 p.m., employees at Trader Joe's on El Camino Real said a man had entered the store and announced that he planned to rob it.

At 7:37 p.m., the suspect entered an empty employee break room. By 7:40 p.m., Palo Alto police had arrested 43-year-old Robert Daniels.

Officers allege they recovered a loaded 9mm, unregistered polymer gun, or "ghost gun," equipped with an extended magazine, which police said was in Daniels' waistband.

Once in custody, Daniels allegedly asked for medical help due to his use of narcotics.

Daniels was also suspected in the Stanford shooting, and custody was transferred over to the Sheriff's Office.

Neither law enforcement agencies elaborated on why Daniels was a suspect in the Stanford shooting. He was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, attempted robbery, and firearm offenses.