Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Glen Park shooting

SAN FRANCISCO - A male victim suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in San Francisco's Glen Park neighborhood early Thursday morning, according to police.

The shooting was reported around 5:45 a.m. in the 100 block of Addison Street.

No arrest has been made in the case and no suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.