Man shot, killed early Sunday morning in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are investigating a fatal early-morning shooting on Sunday.

At about 3:18 a.m., officers received multiple calls about a shooting at a business in the 900 block of McLaughlin Avenue.

Upon arrival, police found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and died.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. The motive and circumstances surrounding the homicide are under investigation.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

This is the San Jose's 20th homicide of 2024, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Varela or Detective Montoya of the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit via email: 3638@sanjoseca.gov and/or 3644@sanjoseca.gov, or at (408) 277-5283.