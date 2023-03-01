Man shot in leg during robbery in San Francisco's Bayview District

SAN FRANCISCO – A 57-year-old man was shot in the leg during a robbery in San Francisco's Bayview District Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The shooting was reported around 4:50 p.m. in the area of Fitzgerald Avenue and Jennings Street, where two male suspects approached the victim and demanded his property, police said.

The pair took a necklace and cash from the victim and shot him in the leg before fleeing. They remained at large as of Wednesday and detailed descriptions of them were not immediately available.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries not considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.