Man shot by San Jose police in hospital with life-threatening injuries

By Katy St Clair

CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose shot a suspect on Sunday who has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers were in the 2700 block of Kollmar Drive Sunday evening investigating the officer-involved shooting, the department said on social media.

San Jose police said the shooting was in response to a report just after 4 p.m. of a man actively firing a firearm, which was recovered at the scene.

No officers were struck by gunfire.

No further information has been released at this time.

May 19, 2024

Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

