Man shot by San Jose police in hospital with life-threatening injuries

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose shot a suspect on Sunday who has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers were in the 2700 block of Kollmar Drive Sunday evening investigating the officer-involved shooting, the department said on social media.

San Jose police said the shooting was in response to a report just after 4 p.m. of a man actively firing a firearm, which was recovered at the scene.

No officers were struck by gunfire.

No further information has been released at this time.