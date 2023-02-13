Watch CBS News
North Bay News

Video: Man rescued from rocky seashore cliff near Stinson Beach

/ CBS San Francisco

**Hoist Rescue-Red Rock Beach** At approximately 3:14 pm, CHP H-30 responded with Marin County Fire Department and Stinson Beach Fire Protection District to a report of a water rescue south of Stinson Beach. As Stinson Beach Firefighters arrived at the scene, “Stinson IC” observed the victim on the rocks below Highway 1. H-30 arrived at the scene and deployed a Marin County Fire Department firefighter/paramedic to the victim’s location. The Marin County Firefighter placed the victim into a rescue basket. H-30 hoisted the firefighter and victim from the shoreline and repositioned to Highway 1. The victim was transported to a local hospital in moderate distress. This rescue was a great example of state, county, and local responders working together to rescue someone who was in need. #hoist #rescue #firefighter #californiahighwaypatrol

Posted by CHP - Golden Gate Division Air Operations on Sunday, February 12, 2023

STINSON BEACH -- Marin County crews airlifted a man who was stranded on rocks below a steep seaside cliff near Stinson Beach Sunday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 3:14 p.m. at a location south of Stinson Beach and crews from the California Highway Patrol H-30 unit, the Marin County Fire Department and the Stinson Beach Fire Protection District quickly responded.

Stinson Beach firefighters spotted a shirtless male victim on rocks below Highway 1.

With a Marin County firefighter/paramedic aboard to attend to the victim, the CHP H-30 flew to the site. The stranded man was placed into a rescue basket and lifted to safety.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was reported to be in moderate distress.

First published on February 12, 2023 / 10:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.