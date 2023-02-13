Video: Man rescued from rocky seashore cliff near Stinson Beach
STINSON BEACH -- Marin County crews airlifted a man who was stranded on rocks below a steep seaside cliff near Stinson Beach Sunday afternoon.
The incident was reported around 3:14 p.m. at a location south of Stinson Beach and crews from the California Highway Patrol H-30 unit, the Marin County Fire Department and the Stinson Beach Fire Protection District quickly responded.
Stinson Beach firefighters spotted a shirtless male victim on rocks below Highway 1.
With a Marin County firefighter/paramedic aboard to attend to the victim, the CHP H-30 flew to the site. The stranded man was placed into a rescue basket and lifted to safety.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was reported to be in moderate distress.
