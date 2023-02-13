Video: Man rescued from rocky seashore cliff near Stinson Beach

**Hoist Rescue-Red Rock Beach** At approximately 3:14 pm, CHP H-30 responded with Marin County Fire Department and Stinson Beach Fire Protection District to a report of a water rescue south of Stinson Beach. As Stinson Beach Firefighters arrived at the scene, “Stinson IC” observed the victim on the rocks below Highway 1. H-30 arrived at the scene and deployed a Marin County Fire Department firefighter/paramedic to the victim’s location. The Marin County Firefighter placed the victim into a rescue basket. H-30 hoisted the firefighter and victim from the shoreline and repositioned to Highway 1. The victim was transported to a local hospital in moderate distress. This rescue was a great example of state, county, and local responders working together to rescue someone who was in need. #hoist #rescue #firefighter #californiahighwaypatrol Posted by CHP - Golden Gate Division Air Operations on Sunday, February 12, 2023

STINSON BEACH -- Marin County crews airlifted a man who was stranded on rocks below a steep seaside cliff near Stinson Beach Sunday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 3:14 p.m. at a location south of Stinson Beach and crews from the California Highway Patrol H-30 unit, the Marin County Fire Department and the Stinson Beach Fire Protection District quickly responded.

Stinson Beach firefighters spotted a shirtless male victim on rocks below Highway 1.

With a Marin County firefighter/paramedic aboard to attend to the victim, the CHP H-30 flew to the site. The stranded man was placed into a rescue basket and lifted to safety.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was reported to be in moderate distress.