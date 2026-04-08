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Man reported missing in Alameda County

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

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Berkeley police said Hadari Darden is classified as a missing adult, and that detectives are in contact with neighboring agencies. They said there is no evidence to suggest foul play.  Darden Family

A 28-year-old Bay Area man was reported missing in Alameda County, the Berkeley Police Department confirmed.

Hadari Darden was last seen on Saturday in Berkeley. Police said Darden is classified as a missing adult and was reported missing to both the Oakland Police Department and the Berkeley Police Department.

Darden is a Black male, 6 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighs around 200 pounds.

Police said there is currently no evidence of foul play and that detectives are in communication with neighboring agencies.

Darden's family said anyone with information can contact Shani Shay at 510-697-9881 or Hanifea Click at 510-619-6333.

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