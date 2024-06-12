Watch CBS News
Man killed in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 880 in Fremont

A man was killed in Fremont on Wednesday night after his vehicle was involved in a collision, according to California Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred around 10:20 p.m. on Interstate Highway 880 northbound near the Fremont Boulevard South offramp, according to CHP.

A preliminary investigation showed that six vehicles were involved in the collision and a 56-year-old Newark man was killed. No other significant injuries were reported, CHP said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.  

