Man killed in horrific Menlo Park wood chipper accident identified

MENLO PARK -- The tree trimmer who died Tuesday after falling into a wood chipper at a Menlo Park job site was identified by the San Mateo County Coroner Wednesday.

The county coroner's office identified the man as 47-year-old Redwood City resident Jesus Contreras Benitez.

Menlo Park wood chipper accident investigation. CBS

The incident happened on the 900 block of Peggy Lane near Bay Road just west of Flood Park.

Video showed police and fire department personnel gathered around a wood chipper that had a yellow tarp covering a portion of the machine.

Menlo Park police said responding officers found a male subject deceased from injuries sustained in the incident, authorities said.

The Menlo Park Fire Protection District and the San Mateo County Coroner's Office also responded to the incident.

The Cal/OSHA Division of Occupational Safety and Health is investigating the death. Officials said the company doing the tree trimming is S.P. McLenanhan. Cal/OSHA has up to six month to determine if there was a safety issue at the work site and to issue any citations.