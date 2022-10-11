Watch CBS News
Tree-trimmer killed in Menlo Park wood chipper accident

MENLO PARK -- A worker on a tree-trimming crew in Menlo Park was killed Tuesday in an accident involving a wood-chipper.

The incident happened on the 900 block of Peggy Lane near Bay Road just west of Flood Park. 

Video showed police and fire department personnel gathered around a wood chipper that had a yellow tarp covering a portion of the machine.

Menlo Park police said officers had responded to a report of a tree-trimmer who fell into a chipper. They arrived and found a male subject deceased from injuries sustained in the incident, police said.

The Menlo Park Fire Protection District and the San Mateo County Coroner's Office also responded. The Cal/OSHA Division of Occupational Safety and Health will be investigating the death.

The identity of the worker has not been released. Police said the portion of Peggy Lane was closed and urged to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.

