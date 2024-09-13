Man killed in deadly Orinda road-rage shooting identified

Orinda Police and the Contra Costa Sheriff's Office identified a man who was shot and killed on Thursday following an incident involving two drivers.

Investigators said Scott Decker of Truckee and Orinda, 50, died at the scene of the shooting, near Las Vegas and La Espiral Road.

Officials also said the other driver, who was detained, had been released while they continue their investigation. They will not be releasing his identity at this time.

Police responded to the community around 11 a.m., and found Decker with a gunshot wound. He was near two vehicles, a Tesla and a Toyota 4Runner SUV.

Authorities on the scene following a reported homicide in Orinda, September 12, 2024. CBS

Neighbors told CBS News Bay Area on Thursday that they reported hearing what sounded like gunshots.

"I heard a loud bang. First thing I thought about, just because a lot of this is going on in our society, that it was a gun. And I thought no way, not here, probably a tire that blew," said Shawn James, who lives nearby.

On Friday, CBS News Bay Area talked to one neighbor, who said she knows the driver of the Tesla and can't believe her friend could have been involved.

"A very gentle, helpful guy to his neighbors. I am shocked. I can't believe it," Kathy who shared only her first name, said.

Kathy said he lives just a half a mile away from where the shooting happened.

"He's a real sweetheart. And I totally opened my house up to him, he has taken care of my cat, he watched TV with my cat, taking care of my cat. His wife is a sweetheart, this is not possible," she said.

The family members of the Tesla driver were not home during CBS News Bay Area's request for an interview. The loved ones of Decker said they did not want to comment.

Meanwhile, Kathy said anything violent, would be out of character for her neighbor.

"It says to me he must have been extremely threatened. Extremely threatened," she said.

CBS News Bay Area reached out to the Contra Costa District Attorney's Office for comment Friday and have not yet heard back.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact investigators at (925) 313-2600 or through Sheriff's Office dispatch at (925) 646-2441. For any tips, email tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.

Sooji Nam contributed reporting.