Police respond to Orinda neighborhood to investigate apparent death

A heavy police presence in Orinda Thursday afternoon, as authorities appear to be investigating the death of an individual.

The Orinda Police Department confirmed that police activity was taking place near St. Stephens Drive and Las Vegas Road.

Video from chopper over the scene showed an incident involving two cars in the area of Las Vegas Court and Las Vegas Road. A body believed to be covered by a tarp was also spotted near the vehicles.

"I heard a loud bang. First thing I thought about, just because a lot of this is going on in our society, that it was a gun. And I thought no way, not here, probably a tire that blew," said Shawn James, who lives nearby.

Police said that there is no immediate danger to the public. It was not known when roads in the area would reopen.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

This is a breaking news update, more details to come.