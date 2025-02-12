Man injured in shooting in San Francisco's Sunnydale neighborhood

Police in San Francisco are investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon that left an adult male victim with non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

The San Francisco Police Department confirmed that officers responded to the intersection of Sunnydale and Sawyer at approximately 12:48 p.m. to investigate a shooting that just happened. Arriving officers found one adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police provided aid until paramedics arrived to transport the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Police remained at the scene to investigate the shooting. Officers confirmed that there has been no arrest made at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.