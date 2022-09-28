Man injured in early morning shooting in San Francisco's Ingleside

SAN FRANCISCO – A 25-year-old man was injured in a shooting in San Francisco's Ingleside neighborhood early Wednesday morning, according to police.

The shooting was reported at 12:18 a.m. in the 400 block of Ramsell Street and the victim was treated at a hospital for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Police said the victim was not cooperative with their investigation so not many other details were available about the shooting.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of a message.