Man in car shot dead in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood

CBS/Bay City News Service

OAKLAND -- A man was shot to death Saturday morning in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood, police said Monday.

The shooting occurred at about 1:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of 11th Avenue. It was the 116th killing in Oakland this year.

Officers were alerted to the shooting by the city's gunshot detection system, which captures the sound of gunshots, according to police.

Officers responded and located the victim inside a parked vehicle, police said. The man was pronounced dead where officers found him.

The man's name was unavailable from the Alameda County coroner's bureau as of late Monday morning.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police department's homicide unit at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950. s

First published on December 19, 2022 / 8:18 PM

Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

