Man hit by car on New Year's Day dies weeks later, becomes San Jose's 2nd homicide of 2023

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A pedestrian hit by a car on the morning of New Year's Day in San Jose died from his injuries, and the driver is expected to be charged with the second homicide of 2023 in San Jose.

On Jan. 1 at 2:48 a.m., officers responded to reports of an assault in the area of 60 North Jackson Avenue. They arrived to find an adult male victim suffering from injuries after being hit by a car.

Responders took the victim to a nearby hospital to be treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries. Weeks later, on Jan 15, the victim died at the hospital.

Officers arrested the driver the day of the incident on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. Police officials said they will identify him in upcoming days, as homicide charges were being presented to the Santa Clara District Attorney's Office.

The identity of the deceased victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office after confirming the victim's identity and notifying next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeants White #4104 or Van Den Broeck #3829 of the San José Police Department's Homicide Unit via email: 4104@sanjoseca.gov and/or 3829@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283.