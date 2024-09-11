Ukiah police arrest man after he allegedly accosted, followed teen girls

Ukiah police this week arrested a man they say has a history of harassing women and violating parole hours after his release from jail when he allegedly accosted two teenage girls and got into their vehicle.

Police said the man -- identified as 36-year-old John Hill, who recently moved to Ukiah from Laytonville -- poses "a significant danger to our community" after taking him back into custody.

After being released from jail Tuesday for an alleged parole violation when a jogger said he was following her, Hill allegedly accosted two teenage girls and got into their car.

Police received a call at 12:13 p.m. Tuesday, less than two hours after Hill was released from custody. The call reported that a man outside Quest Mart at 915 N. State St. approached two 16-year-old girls while they left the store and invited them to hang out.

After they declined and started getting into their vehicle, the man -- identified as Hill -- allegedly followed them, opened the back door, and got inside the car.

Fearing for their safety, the girls ran back into the store and alerted a customer and an employee. The employee confronted Hill, who was still seated in the vehicle. Hill then got out of the car and walked away.

Police located Hill a short time later and said he admitted to entering the vehicle and said he thought the girls were between 16 and 18 years old. He allegedly mentioned wanting to hang out with them, but was uncertain about how the situation might have progressed.

Police arrested Hill for another parole violation and annoyance/molestation of a minor.

Hill has had multiple interactions with Ukiah police. On March 2, officers responded to a distress call from a mother concerning her two daughters, aged 15 and 13, along with their 13-year-old friend.

The girls were walking in the 100 block of North Orchard Avenue when Hill allegedly approached them and attempted to engage them under "suspicious circumstances." When the girls fled, Hill allegedly chased them until they sought refuge inside a local department store.

Police later detained Hill and discovered Hill was on parole and arrested him on suspicion of a parole violation and annoyance/molestation of a minor. Hill was convicted of both charges and sentenced to 360 days in county jail, six months of which he served. Hill was released Sept. 4.

Following his release, police were called to the El Molcajete restaurant after a woman reported being followed by a man while jogging. Hill was identified as the suspect, was detained, and allegedly told police he was following the woman but was unsure of his intentions.

Hill was again arrested for a parole violation. On Monday, police requested that parole agents place an ankle monitor on Hill due to their concerns for public safety, but the request was denied.

"We urge the community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity involving Hill or any other individuals," authorities said in a statement. "The Ukiah Police Department remains committed to doing everything within our power to safeguard our community from sexual predators and other threats."

For more information or to report any concerns, people can contact Ukiah police at (707) 463- 6262.