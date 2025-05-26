Watch CBS News
Crime

Man fatally stabbed in San Francisco's Bernal Heights; suspect arrested

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

Police arrested a 51-year-old man suspected in a fatal stabbing over the weekend in San Francisco's Bernal Heights neighborhood, police said Monday.

The stabbing was reported about 4:35 p.m. Sunday near Bayshore Boulevard and Cortland Avenue, where officers found a man with a stab wound.

Medics and officers gave him aid and he was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Despite the lifesaving efforts, he died, police said.

Officers detained a person matching the suspect's description near the scene and later arrested him.

Daniel Garcia was booked into San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of homicide, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse. He is being held without bail.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Tips may remain anonymous. 

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

