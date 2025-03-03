Watch CBS News
Man fatally shot near Jefferson Square Park

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

Police in San Francisco are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning near Jefferson Square Park, authorities confirmed.

According to a San Francisco Police Department press release, early Sunday morning at approximately 3:44 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Larch Street -- the alley that runs between Franklin St. and Van Ness Ave. just over a block east of Jefferson Square Park -- to investigate a reported shooting. Arriving officers found an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. 

Police rendered aid including cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) until paramedics arrived on scene and transported the victim to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Despite the efforts of first responders and medical staff, the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. 

Just last week, dozens of San Francisco police officer descended on Jefferson Square Park Wednesday evening for a massive drug bust that ended with dozens of arrests.

The San Francisco Police Department Homicide Detail responded to the scene and are taking the lead in the fatal shooting investigation. Police said no arrest has been made. The investigation remains open and active. Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Tipsters can remain anonymous.  

