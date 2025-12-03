Man dies at Bean Hollow State Beach in San Mateo County

California State Parks said a man in his 30s died at a beach in San Mateo County on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Cal Fire, around 3 p.m., crews were called to Bean Hollow State Beach near Pescadero for a report of a person in the water.

Once at the scene, a bystander spotted and notified firefighters of a body in the water. Cal Fire crews pulled the man out of the water and began life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead.

Cal Fire said the man had been fishing with his wife on the rocks before he was found in the water. Cal Fire said the man's wife told them she had left to get something from the car, and when she returned, he was gone.

California State Parks said the man was in his 30s and that the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation.