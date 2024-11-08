Man convicted of shooting guard at San Francisco Safeway store gets 30 years in prison

A man who shot and injured a security guard at a San Francisco grocery store in 2022 has been convicted of multiple crimes and was sentenced to over 30 years in prison, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Andre Brown, 52, entered the Safeway store in the 4900 block of Mission Street just before 6 p.m. on Oct. 29, 2022, and took several items without paying for them. A security guard followed Brown out of the store and once they were on the sidewalk, Brown fired two shots at the guard, hitting the victim in the groin, according to the San Francisco District Attorney's Office.

Brown fled the scene but was arrested on a bus minutes later, prosecutors said.

He was convicted of second-degree robbery and assault with a semi-automatic weapon, along with multiple charges of being a felon in possession of a weapon. A San Francisco Superior Court jury also found that he caused great bodily injury to the victim and that he was out on bail and intentionally used his firearm.

Due to California's three strikes law and Brown already having two strikes, he was sentenced to 31 years to life in state prison.