Michigan man reported fake bomb threat on Spirit Airlines after missing flight to Los Angeles, feds say

A Monroe, Michigan, man accused of calling in a fake bomb threat that halted a Spirit Airlines flight Thursday at the Detroit Metro Airport was taken into custody, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

John Charles Robinson, 23, is charged after federal authorities say he reported the threat when he missed his flight to Los Angeles and was told to rebook. Officials say Robinson, who was supposed to board Spirit flight 2145, called the airlines and said that "there's gonna be someone who's gonna try to blow up the airport," according to a news release.

The call forced the plane to evacuate. Passengers were then transported to Evans Terminal.

Investigators did not recover any explosive device.

Federal prosecutors say Robinson returned to the airport to board another flight to Los Angeles and was subsequently arrested. He appeared in court on Friday and was released on bond.

His next court hearing is scheduled for June 27.

"Anyone who threatens to bomb an aircraft and endanger public safety will be swiftly investigated and brought to justice," said Cheyvoryea Gibson, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Detroit Field Office. "The alleged bomb threat prompted a coordinated response by our FBI Detroit Joint Terrorism Task Force, in partnership with the Wayne County Airport Authority Police Department and the U.S. Federal Air Marshal Service, leading to the arrest of John Robinson as he attempted to board another flight at Detroit Metropolitan Airport. We remain committed to protecting the public and confronting those who seek to spread fear in our communities."