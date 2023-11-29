Watch CBS News
Man arrested after camera found in Stockton business's bathroom

By Brandon Downs

STOCKTON - A man suspected of taking video by hiding a cell phone in a bathroom trash can at a Stockton business is facing 28 felony charges. 

Alejandro Aguirre, 29, was arrested on Tuesday on 27 counts of using an underage person for an obscene matter and one count of possession of more than 600 obscene images of minors in a sexual act.

Police began an investigation on Sept. 28 when a cell phone was found in a bathroom trash can with a hole cut out at a business on the 5900 block of Pacific Avenue. They said a customer found the phone and called police. 

The phone was collected as evidence. 

First published on November 29, 2023 / 4:34 PM PST

