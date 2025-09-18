Magnitude 7.8 earthquake strikes off Russia's coast

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky region near Russia on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, prompting tsunami advisories for parts of Alaska.

Initially, there was a tsunami advisory issued for Alaska's Aleutian Islands, but it was canceled, according to the USGS.

Vladimir Solodov, the governor of Russia's Kamchatka region, said early on Friday local time that a tsunami warning had been issued for the area off the east coast of the peninsula following the earthquake.

Solodov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said residents were being warned of the danger, but there had been no reports of damage.

The U.S. National Weather Service's Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no tsunami threat to Hawaii.

There was no tsunami threat to British Columbia or Canada following the earthquake, officials said.

On July 30, an 8.8 magnitude earthquake, one of the strongest ever recorded, struck Russia's Far East, which prompted tsunami warnings in coastal towns in multiple countries.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.