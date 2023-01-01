Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes near Rio Dell in Humboldt County

HUMBOLDT COUNTY -- A magnitude 5.4 earthquake centered near one of the towns that suffered the most damage in last month's deadly temblor rattled residents in Humboldt County Sunday morning.

The latest earthquake struck at around 10:35 a.m. approximately nine miles southeast of Rio Dell. The quake was strong enough to trigger a ShakeAlert notification to cell phones that are part of the FEMA Wireless Emergency Alert System.

Good morning Redwood Coast CA. Did you feel the magnitude 5.4 earthquake about 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell at 10:35 am? The #ShakeAlert system was activated. See: https://t.co/4zt5Owvxod @Cal_OES @CAGeoSurvey @CalConservation pic.twitter.com/4R5mwhldSb — USGS ShakeAlert (@USGS_ShakeAlert) January 1, 2023

So far there are no reports of damage. Residents in nearby Fortuna -- which also had damage from the magnitude 6.4 earthquake on December 20 -- and Eureka reported feeling the quake on social media.

That magnitude 6.4 earthquake left two dead and injured at least 17 people. Damage caused was significant enough for Gov. Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency in the county.