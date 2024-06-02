Magnitude 3.5 quake hits near San Jose; 2 smaller ones strike near Orinda, Antioch

The Bay Area experienced various earthquakes on Sunday morning, with the biggest magnitude quake being in San Jose.

According to the United States Geological Survey, there were earthquakes in Orinda, San Jose and Antioch.

The first quake happened 2 miles northwest Orinda at 1:30 a.m.. The USGS recorded the quake as having a magnitude of 2.5.

The second earthquake struck about 5 miles northeast of San Jose in Alum Rock and was a magnitude 3.4. It happened at 3:35 a.m.

The third earthquake happened about 2.5 miles southwest of Antioch. The USGS said it was a magnitude 2.5 quake.

No injuries were reported.