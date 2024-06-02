Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Magnitude 3.5 quake hits near San Jose; 2 smaller ones strike near Orinda, Antioch

By Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now morning edition 6-2-24
PIX Now morning edition 6-2-24 10:50

The Bay Area experienced various earthquakes on Sunday morning, with the biggest magnitude quake being in San Jose. 

According to the United States Geological Survey, there were earthquakes in Orinda, San Jose and Antioch. 

The first quake happened 2 miles northwest Orinda at 1:30 a.m.. The USGS recorded the quake as having a magnitude of 2.5. 

The second earthquake struck about 5 miles northeast of San Jose in Alum Rock and was a magnitude 3.4. It happened at 3:35 a.m. 

The third earthquake happened about 2.5 miles southwest of Antioch. The USGS said it was a magnitude 2.5 quake. 

No injuries were reported.

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

First published on June 2, 2024 / 12:31 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.