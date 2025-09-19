Lowrider parade in San Francisco airs on live television for 1st time. Here's how to watch.

San Francisco's annual Lowrider Parade, a decades-long tradition in the city's Mission District, will be shown for the first time on live television on Saturday.

The parade on Mission Street is part of the city's celebration of Hispanic-Latino Heritage Month and will showcase lowriders from across the country, with a special focus on women-led car clubs.

In the city that once banned cruising on Mission Street, the parade is being presented by the San Francisco Lowrider Council, formed in 1981 to resist the racial profiling of Latinos who reveled in the display of their automobile artwork. It wasn't until last year that California finally enacted a law prohibiting lowrider bans and anti-cruising ordinances across the Golden State.

Today, the San Francisco Lowrider Council unites clubs and solo riders to preserve and promote the rich artistry of lowriding. The council has been featured in films, documentaries, music videos, and celebrated at iconic Bay Area events, including championship parades for the Golden State Warriors, San Francisco Giants, and San Francisco 49ers.

The parade will be followed by the Lowrider Hopping Competition, showcasing the hydraulics that enable the lowrider hopping mechanics. Winners in various categories will cruise home with $10,000 in cash prizes.

How to watch the San Francisco Lowrider Parade

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

On air: Watch on KPIX+ (KPYX 44 Cable 12)

Online: Watch the live stream at CBS News Bay Area, on the CBS News Bay Area YouTube page, or in the video player above.

How to watch the Lowrider Hopping Competition

3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Online: Watch the live stream at CBS News Bay Area, on the CBS News Bay Area YouTube page, or in the video player above.