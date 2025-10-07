Lowell High School in San Francisco evacuated due to bomb threat

Lowell High School in San Francisco was evacuated on Tuesday due to a bomb threat, the San Francisco Fire Department said.

Police responded to the area around 1:12 p.m. for reports of a possible threat to the school. Fire crews, the K9 unit and a tactical team were also sent to the area, the department said.

The school was evacuated, and no injuries have been reported.

Police were conducting a search at the school, the department said.