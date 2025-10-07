Watch CBS News
Crime

Lowell High School in San Francisco evacuated due to bomb threat

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

CBS News Live
CBS News Bay Area Live

Lowell High School in San Francisco was evacuated on Tuesday due to a bomb threat, the San Francisco Fire Department said.

Police responded to the area around 1:12 p.m. for reports of a possible threat to the school. Fire crews, the K9 unit and a tactical team were also sent to the area, the department said.

The school was evacuated, and no injuries have been reported.

Police were conducting a search at the school, the department said.  

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue