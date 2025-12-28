Loud generators has some San Francisco residents demanding answers from PG&E

In the Richmond District, people have been dealing with blackouts and now noisy generators.

The constant humming sound started to push some residents to the edge.

"I just keep hearing it, every night since it came up, I'm just hearing this constant buzz," said Jakub Mosur. "Anywhere I go in the house, I can hear it. It's non-stop."

Mosur lives around the corner, but he can still hear the noise from the large trailer-sized generator that PG&E says temporarily provided power to customers this week. He admits it's starting to impact his life.

"It kind of wears you out after a while, and I'm having trouble concentrating and just doing usual tasks," Mosur explained. "Just not in the best place at the moment."

This is just after a massive power outage left Mosur without electricity for nearly two days last week, requiring him to throw away food he bought for the holidays.

He says it's even worse for some other people who live closer to the large generators.

"I've talked to some of my neighbors over here and they say they can feel the vibrations through the ground as well," Mosur said, explaining how the sound travels.

Annette Carnegie lives right across the street from the generators, which are next to PG&E substation K.

"We've never had problems with the substation," Carnegie explained. "In fact, it's been great to live near the substation because when there's been outages in other parts of the city, we're usually very good. So I have no understanding of the connection."

Carnegie says after all this is done, she hopes for answers from PG&E.

"PG&E does have a lot of explaining to do about why this happened, why it took so long to communicate and how they can make things so this never happens again," Carnegie said.

Mosur agrees, saying he is disappointed by the lack of communication; he feels that they were left in the dark both literally and metaphorically.

He wants someone take responsibility.

"If this was a public energy company, we could have our politicians say, 'Hey, you're not doing your job, we can impeach you or remove you from office,' but here I don't feel like anybody has any responsibility," said Mosur. "I don't think anybody is going to get fired for this. It's very unfortunate."

PG&E said it would begin switching customers back to the grid Sunday night and anticipated an outage to last about an hour.

"Please note: This is not the final step to fully restore the circuits to normal," PG&E said in a message to customers. "More outages or generator use may be needed in the future. We'll share updates as soon as we have more information."