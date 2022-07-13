Longtime Tenderloin resident skeptical of new DA's promise to end open drug dealing

By Lauren Toms

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco's newly appointed District Attorney Brooke Jenkins on Tuesday vowed change is coming to the Tenderloin, but at least one longtime neighborhood resident was skeptical.

Del Seymour describes himself as the unofficial "mayor of the Tenderloin." He said politics are not the answer to preventing drug use in this neighborhood.

Tenderloin resident Del Seymour. CBS

"Politics should never be a part of the situation of the Tenderloin. But it tends to always get here, so I'm concerned about whether this is another political move to keep us at ground zero or not," he told KPIX 5.

Seymour has lived in the Tenderloin for 35 years. While Jenkins has hit the ground running, promising sweeping changes to the city, he has a different picture of the embattled neighborhood.

"It's so beautiful and so unique and so loving. We know our neighbors' names because you never know when you need something," Seymour said.

He has grown to become a local leader in the neighborhood after being dubbed the unofficial Mayor of the Tenderloin by late San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee.

"There's so much hope down here. There's the only place people can go and not be beat down," said Seymour. "I look at my life sleeping in tents and in dumpsters to where I'm at now and that's because of the help I got from the Tenderloin."

Seymour is all too familiar with politicians claiming change for his neighborhood but falling short on their promises.

In a press conference Tuesday, Jenkins vowed to end open air drug markets and make improvements to the living conditions in the Tenderloin.

"I don't believe in a one size fits all approach," Jenkins said. "We need to look at each case and see what that person's circumstances are individually, so we are dealing with repeat offenders differently than we are first-time offenders."

But Seymour spoke up claiming she did not get the full picture of his neighborhood.

"She met with people on the third floor. We're on the bottom floor, on the ground, on the sidewalk every day," Seymour said. "Hugging and offering and bringing people in. We really know the things of the Tenderloin. I had 12 felony drug charges myself some years ago, so I have a picture of what this neighborhood really is."

Seymour does have confidence that the Tenderloin could be restored to the neighborhood he loves and hopes Jenkins will come see the area through his eyes.

"Walk with me," he offered. "Let me show you the challenges, the difficulties and the realities."

Seymour expressed optimism about Jenkins' promises but knows the few months she has until the November election may not be enough time to effect change.

"All I can see is we'll see I give everyone the benefit of the doubt until I realize you're full of it, So we'll see, " Seymour said. "We'll see."