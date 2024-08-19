Longtime San Francisco transgender activist looks back on the Tenderloin's history

In the heart of San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood, one figure stands out as a beacon of resilience and a living testament to the community's transformation.

For over 40 years, Ms. Billie Cooper has been an integral part of this vibrant area. As a transgender woman and activist, Ms. Billie has dedicated her life to advocating for transgender rights. But the Tenderloin of today, celebrated as the Transgender Cultural District, was very different when Ms. Billie first arrived.

She arrived in San Francisco in 1982, after completing her service in the U.S. Navy. She settled in the Tenderloin, which at that time, was a refuge for marginalized communities.

"It really wasn't the transgender district because we weren't transgender back then, we were still fags and homosexuals and punks and queers and everything. We didn't get the name transgender until like between 1985 and 1990," she recalled, highlighting the stark difference between then and now.

Ms. Billie's journey was fraught with challenges. She faced the harsh realities of drug use and sex work, but found solace and strength within her community despite the difficult times.

"We were marginalized, low income, underserved," said Cooper. "But even with that, we were together as a community. At that time, our life expectancy was only 35."

Today, the Tenderloin is home to the world's first legally recognized Transgender Cultural District, established in 2017 by three Black trans women. District co-directors Breonna McCree and Carlo Gomez Arteaga talked about the importance of its preservation.

"Aria Sa'id, Honey Mahogany, and Janetta Johnson saw developers taking over the district and erasing the rich history of trans and queer and non-binary people that started in this district," explained McCree.

The district celebrates the legacy of the Compton's Cafeteria Riots of 1966, a groundbreaking moment in LGBTQ+ history. Spanning six blocks, the area preserves a vital part of San Francisco's heritage.

"For trans people, establishing this district was really a statement that we belong here, that we are powerful, that we have a history, and that we have a future," said Mahogany, one of the district's founders who was appointed director of the Office of Transgender Initiatives in May.

But beyond preserving history, the district is focused on creating a future.

"Our entrepreneurial program uplifts ideas of folks like myself and Breonna to show the community that we are entrepreneurs, and business owners, and employers of our own community," added Arteaga.

However, significant challenges persist. A recent survey reveals that 77% of Black trans individuals face discrimination, and one in three transgender people experience homelessness. With increasing anti-trans legislation nationwide, more trans individuals are finding refuge in San Francisco.

"San Francisco is a place where they can access services if they're trans. It's a safe place where they can transition and be themselves," Mahogany points out.

As Ms. Billie reflects on her journey and the district's evolution, she offers a message for future generations: "Talk to someone trusted. If you see me, talk to me, because life is a journey and I got this far driving the road safely."

Her story is a powerful reminder that while the path to being fabulous can be challenging, the journey is made easier when we face it together. Her resilience and the legacy of the Tenderloin's transformation into the Transgender Cultural District stand as a testament to the strength and unity of the community.