Local man still trying to get reimbursed for cancelled Southwest flight in December

SAN FRANCISCO -- One Bay Area man is still trying to get his money back from December's Southwest meltdown that left two million people stranded.

According to travel experts, there is a reason for the busy travel season.

"We call it 'revenge travel,'" said travel advisor Joanne Feland.

But Todd Lafferty has a different take on the summer travel season right now. He told KPIX he is still dealing with Southwest's scheduling and staffing meltdown that led to more than 16,000 canceled flights over the holidays.

He says he is still trying to get reimbursed.

"Hi Southwest. This would be the third time in the last six days and I have not heard anything back. It has been frustrating to work through Twitter to settle this customer service issue. Where can I talk to someone?" he asked in a social media post.

He says he is trying to be refunded for a canceled December 26th flight from Las Vegas to Reno.

"I have incurred about $1,500 in expenses: food, gas, hotel and transportation," said Lafferty.

Feland said flyers need to be tenacious to get results when they are asking airlines for reimbursement.

"I would say be persistent and be on the phone everyday requesting to get that refund," she said.

When KPIX reached out to Southwest for comment, they replied, "We completed more than 99.5 percent of all refund and reimbursement requests we received as a result of our operational disruption."

They also said to contact customer service if they have any questions.

"It's been tricky, but I have had passengers that have gotten their money back right away," Feland said. "Obviously the thing was Southwest was a glitch. It is not common with other airlines and it is not common with cruise lines or anything else. They [travelers] are still willing to get out there."

Lafferty said the struggle would not keep him from flying, but he also knows to be prepared for problems if they arise.

"I am much more aware of the fact that you really have to stay on top of the airlines," he said. "I have never been a nervous flier. My father worked in the aviation business. I think you have to be prepared now that they are having some real business issues affecting the passenger experience. "