Local all-star Sabbath tribute band plays Thee Stork

Preposterously named Bay Area Black Sabbath tribute band Bobb Saggeth plays a pre-Halloween show at Thee Stork Club in Oakland Sunday.

Conceived during a 2009 rehearsal break by members of SF band Citay -- singer Meryl Press (who performs with soundtrack specialists the Red Room Orchestra and soul revue Marc and the Casuals), her drummer husband Warren Huegel (Tussle, 3 Leafs, Earth Girl Helen Brown, Musk and the late Gong singer Daevid Allen's University of Errors) and guitarists Josh Pollock (3 Leafs, the Lake Millions, Annie & the Flight, University of Errors) and Sean Smith (Twin Trilogy, LFZ) -- Bobb Saggeth has been playing its spot-on versions of Sabbath classics for over a decade.

The group plays occasional non-Halloween concerts, but it's their annual performances in late October that find the band dressing up in outlandish costumes. In the past, the quintet has played dressed as Kiss, the Star Trek crew, zombies and members of the Blue Man Group. While longtime bassist Carson Binks (Parchman Farm, Saviours, Dirty Ghosts, Wild Eyes) left the band a couple of years ago, his shoes have since been ably filled by Victims Family/Jello Biafra's Guantanamo School of Medicine/Brubaker bassist Larry Boothroyd. While Pollock has departed since their last show, the group plays this pre-Halloween show at Thee Stork Club in Oakland Sunday night, sharing the stage with headliners 💀ture, an experimental duo that performs raw, site specific noise-punk with a large skull sculpture/rolling gear case as their backdrop. Opening band Lunar Eclipse features members of Sunset Images, a heavy, hypnotic drone-psych band from Mexico City.

Bobb Saggeth with 💀ture and Lunar Eclipse

Sunday, Oct. 29, 7 p.m. $10

Thee Stork Club