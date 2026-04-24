Bay Area ice cream maker Loard's issues recall over undisclosed allergens

An ice cream company based in the San Francisco Bay Area is recalling dozens of products after they were sold without labels disclosing potentially dangerous allergens.

In an announcement on April 16, the Food and Drug Administration said Loard's Ice Cream of San Leandro issued a voluntary recall of all products sold in retail-sized packaging.

The ice cream was distributed to the company's parlors in Northern California and sold in storefront freezers. Products were sold in 32-ounce paper containers and 56 ounce plastic cups.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk, eggs, tree nuts, peanuts, soy, or wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," the agency said in a statement.

Loard's ice cream flavors that are part of a recall announced on April 16, 2026. Food and Drug Administration

The FDA listed more than 40 flavors of ice cream and sherbet that are subject to recall, including chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, banana, mango, rocky road and coconut pineapple, along with seasonal flavors such as eggnog and pumpkin. Officials said the recall was prompted following an inspection by the agency.

Officials said no illnesses have been reported.

Consumers are urged to return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund or a replacement with updated packaging.

The FDA urged consumers who have questions to contact Loard's by emailing hello@silvermoonfoods.com or by calling 415-547-0520 on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.