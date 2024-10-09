4 arrested in Livermore for allegedly selling stolen guns, drug possession

Livermore police have arrested four people since Oct. 1 for allegedly possessing 15 stolen guns for sale, a pound of methamphetamine, and stolen bicycles.

Police arrested 29-year-old Yvonne Nolasco Barajas of Livermore, 45-year-old transient Ramon Vaca, 38-year-old transient Antonio Cruz Martinez, and 31-year-old transient Oscar Portillo Maya.

Police received information in early August that two people possessed several stolen firearms and were attempting to sell them.

Over several weeks, police served several search warrants, including at a home in the 200 block of Wood Street, an encampment at North Livermore Avenue and Interstate 580, and a home in Stockton.

Police said they recovered 15 stolen firearms, multiple rounds of ammunition, numerous high-capacity magazines, precursor parts to manufacture firearms, 17 stolen bicycles, and a pound of methamphetamine.

Investigators linked most of the stolen firearms to two residential burglaries last summer in Livermore. Police are returning the stolen property to the rightful owners.

Officers arrested Nolasco Barajas and Vaca on Oct. 1; Cruz Martinez on Thursday, and Portillo Maya on Monday.

The seized firearms included AR-15 rifles, shotguns, a Tech 9, and handguns.

The suspects face multiple felony charges including residential burglary, grand theft of a firearm, receiving stolen property, and illegally possessing assault weapons. They were booked into Santa Rita Jail.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Livermore Police Department's anonymous tip line at (925) 371-4790.