2 people stabbed in Livermore; suspect arrested after standoff with police

LIVERMORE -- Police arrested a man suspected of stabbing two people Sunday evening in a Livermore neighborhood.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. on Placer Circle just south of Maitland R. Henry neighborhood park. Livermore police said officers arrived to find two victims stabbed; they were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police said the suspect knew one of the victims, while the second victim was a bystander who stabbed trying to help the first victim.

The suspect, identified as a 22-year-old man from Livermore fled when police arrived and barricaded himself in a backyard. After negotiations with police, the suspect, the suspect ultimately surrendered. He was taken to a local hospital with self-inflicted knife wounds, police said.

He was arrested with assault with a deadly weapon. Further details were not available from police.

Anyone with information regarding this case was asked to call the Livermore Police Department's anonymous tip line at (925)

371-4790.