Watch CBS News
Crime

Suspect arrested in Livermore gang-related shooting into occupied vehicle

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

Livermore police said they have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with a shooting at an occupied vehicle in July.

On July 17, police responded to a report of a shooting between a white Ford F-150 and a blue Honda Civic in the 600 block of Rincon Avenue.

Witnesses told police the F-150 was following the Honda around Ora Street and Rincon Avenue. At the intersection, a passenger in the F-150 shot multiple rounds at the Honda, with at least one round hitting it. No one was injured.

Police identified 26-year-old Arturo Morales as the alleged driver of the suspect vehicle and said the shooting was gang-related.
Morales was arrested Aug. 14 at his Livermore home. Officers also executed a search warrant in connection with the shooting and recovered a 9mm handgun and ammunition.

Police said Wednesday that Morales was booked into jail for suspected shooting at an occupied vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, and permitting another to shoot from a vehicle.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Livermore police anonymous tip line at (925) 371-4790.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.