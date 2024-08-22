Suspect arrested in Livermore gang-related shooting into occupied vehicle

Livermore police said they have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with a shooting at an occupied vehicle in July.

On July 17, police responded to a report of a shooting between a white Ford F-150 and a blue Honda Civic in the 600 block of Rincon Avenue.

Witnesses told police the F-150 was following the Honda around Ora Street and Rincon Avenue. At the intersection, a passenger in the F-150 shot multiple rounds at the Honda, with at least one round hitting it. No one was injured.

Police identified 26-year-old Arturo Morales as the alleged driver of the suspect vehicle and said the shooting was gang-related.

Morales was arrested Aug. 14 at his Livermore home. Officers also executed a search warrant in connection with the shooting and recovered a 9mm handgun and ammunition.

Police said Wednesday that Morales was booked into jail for suspected shooting at an occupied vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, and permitting another to shoot from a vehicle.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Livermore police anonymous tip line at (925) 371-4790.