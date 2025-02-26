Suspected Livermore serial burglar charged with more than 40 counts

A man suspected of dozens of commercial burglaries in the East Bay city of Livermore has been arrested and charged with more than 40 counts, police announced Tuesday.

According to officers, the string of burglaries began in September. Plumbing companies, auto shops, construction companies and trucking businesses located in the industrial areas of Livermore were among the targets.

Police said the suspects carried out multiple burglaries at night, stealing vehicles, tools and equipment worth thousands of dollars. The thieves were also known to crash stolen trucks through rollup doors to gain entry into businesses.

"These crimes have had a significant impact on local businesses, causing financial loss and damage," Livermore Police said in a statement.

Investigators received a break in the case in November, when police responded to a burglary alarm at a business. A suspect led officers on a pursuit, before abandoning the vehicle in Pleasanton.

Following the chase, investigators gathered evidence and were able to identify 36-year-old Oscar Barcenas Gonzalez of Oakland as the suspect.

Police allege Gonzalez was responsible for the majority of commercial burglaries in Livermore between September and December. He is also suspected in similar crimes in other parts of the Bay Area.

Last month, Oakland Police arrested Gonzalez after he was allegedly caught committing a vehicle theft in Oakland. On Feb. 15, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office charged Gonzalez with 46 counts, primarily for commercial and vehicle burglaries, along with various enhancements.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Livermore Police Department's anonymous tip line at 925-371-4790.