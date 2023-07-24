Livermore police chief urges DA Pamela Price to bring more serious charges against robbery suspect

Livermore Police Chief Jeramy Young called on Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price to file more serious charges against a suspect accused of attacking two women during a robbery - all while wearing an ankle monitor.

On May 21, police were called to the parking lot of Arroyo Shopping Center on the 4300 block First Street. According to police, a man had assaulted a woman with a weapon and tried to grab her purse, but the woman fought back after being violently attacked for more than 30 seconds.

The suspect allegedly attacked a second woman, stole her purse at gunpoint and took off in a getaway vehicle. Police said both victims were women in their 20s, one from Livermore and the other from Discovery Park.

Police later arrested a suspect, identified as 21-year-old Fremont resident Colby Berry, with the help of his parole officer.

Berry was taken to Santa Rita Jail in Dublin and faces several charges including robbery, attempted robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm.

"It's disturbing that Mr. Berry had already been released from prison after shooting at a residence in 2021," Livermore Police Chief Young said back in May. "While wearing an ankle monitor, he committed several violent crimes in Livermore. I hope the criminal justice system will hold him accountable for his continued violence."

Almost two months later, he urged DA Price to file criminal enhancements against Berry. Young made the case for more serious charges in a letter sent to Price on July 6.

"To date, sentencing enhancements have not been filed against Mr. Berry. I urge your office to apply all relevant charging enhancements including firearms … and career criminal enhancements," Young wrote.

The police chief said Berry's previous history justify the use and would be a necessary tool to protect the public.

Price has faced previous criticism over her charging decisions in high-profile cases, including in the murder of toddler Jasper Wu and Home Depot loss prevention employee Blake Mohs.

East Bay residents, public safety advocates and families of victims who don't agree with her agenda have argued that she pursues sentences that are excessively lenient — that favor perpetrators over victims.