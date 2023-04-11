Jasper Wu homicide: Demonstrators demand Alameda County DA fully prosecute suspects

OAKLAND -- People gathered on the Alameda County Courthouse steps on Monday to rally in support of Jasper Wu's family, and to protest Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price.

In 2021, Wu was killed by stray gunfire in what has been described as a gun battle between rival gang members on Interstate 880 in Oakland.

Three men are in custody and are due in court later in April, but the people who showed up for the rally are concerned the district attorney will not prosecute the suspects to the fullest extent of the law.

"Jasper Wu was a baby. His life, his destiny, and his future were snatched - violently - away from him," said Mandisa Leachman. "We need to demand justice and prosecution to the fullest extent of the law."

Among those in attendance was Virginia Nishita. Her husband, Kevin - like Jasper - was murdered in an act of senseless violence in Oakland in 2021.

"We need justice," she said. "We need justice so that this type of senseless crime can stop."

In a pre-recorded video, Price said the suspects are facing serious charges and will be held accountable. However, she also said she hasn't decided on the charges.

In March, Price ordered her office to stop using gang and other enhancements to extend prison time unless they get approval from a supervisor.

On Monday, the DA's Office provided CBS News Bay Area with the following statement:

"The District Attorney's Office has not made any decisions regarding the charges in the murder of Jasper Wu. We gave this information directly to Jasper's parents last week. We will continue to review the case, and will make decisions directly in accordance to the evidence."

"Our hearts continue to go out to the family and to this entire community regarding this horrific crime. We will be transparent about this case as it proceeds through the justice system."

At the rally, Stewart Chen shared a message from the Wu family, that said in part:

"We lost an innocent and beautiful life. As a mother, I cannot accept nor forgive myself for not being able to help my son seek justice. I am asking for the maximum sentencing allowable under the law."

To Fabian Robinson, a pastor in Oakland, the punishment for this particular crime does not warrant any leniency.

"Anybody who kills a baby needs to get life in prison without no parole - all the enhancements you can get," he said.

While it wasn't easy, Nishita felt compelled to be there to show support for the Wu family. She has a plea for the DA.

"Please do your job. Protect us, the victims the families. Please. Do your job. Help us put these criminals away," she said.

The three suspects, Trevor Green, Ivory Bivens, and Johnny Jackson, are due in court for a preliminary hearing on April 19th, according to court records.

