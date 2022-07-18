Livermore police identify suspect in deadly bowling alley shooting

LIVERMORE -- Police in Livermore on Monday identified the suspect wanted in connection with Saturday night's deadly shooting at Granada Bowl that left one victim dead and two injured.

Livermore police posted information on the suspect on its social media accounts shortly after noon Monday. Authorities are asking for public's help to locate the suspect -- identified as 27-year-old Roger Aleman Garcia. The suspect also uses the alias Roger Aleman.

Garcia is a convicted felon with an extensive prior criminal history, including assault with a deadly weapon. He is currently prohibited from owning a firearm. Police said they issued several search warrants during the weekend related to the deadly shooting as they searched for Garcia, but the suspect remains at large.

Police said an altercation at the bar located inside the bowling alley bar led to the deadly shooting. The two surviving shooting victims remain hospitalized in stable condition. Family identified the shooting victim who died as 28-year-old Antonio Vargas.

Livermore police spokesman Sgt. Steve Goard said the incident began around 6 p.m. in the bar area of the busy Granada Bowl, located at 1620 Railroad Avenue. On Monday, police confirmed Vargas was with a group of friends at the bar area of Granada Bowl when they got into a verbal altercation with Garcia.

Police outside Granada Bowl in Livermore after a fatal shooting, July 17, 2022. CBS

"It started out as a fight between four individuals," Goard told reporters at a Saturday night news conference. "It ultimately led to one person shooting and fleeing the scene. Our officers arrived on scene and were able to determine that three adults were injured as a result of the shooting. Two were transported to the hospital and one victim was declared deceased at the scene."

Vargas died at the scene. His two friends -- a 30-year-old and a 28-year-old, both residents of Livermore -- were rushed to an area hospital for treatment.

Police have been searching for the suspect since the incident happened Saturday night.

On Sunday evening, more than a hundred people attended a candlelight vigil outside of Granada Bowl to remember the young man. Friends said he was one of the kindest people you could ever meet.

Friends and relatives were crying and hugging each other, shocked that such a shooting could happen in a family-friendly bowling alley.

The victim's father told KPIX through a Spanish translator that he talked to Antonio right before he left the house to go bowling with friends.

"I'm speechless at the moment. My son was no trouble," said Jose Vargas.

He said he can't sleep or eat after losing his only child to gun violence.

He said Antonio was a DACA recipient, a dreamer who just started a carpet-cleaning business in Livermore four months ago. Antonio was looking forward to buying a house.

The father said he hasn't been able to see his son's body.

"The hardest part at the moment is that we haven't seen my son. We don't know where he's at. That's the hardest part," said Vargas said.

Police said that Garcia should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him should call 9-1-1 immediately.

Anyone with information that may help police investigate the case is asked to call the Livermore Police Department's anonymous tip line at (925) 371-4790. Authorities are offering a reward for any information that leads to the suspect's arrest.