Man accused of stealing equipment from Little League in Livermore

LIVERMORE – Livermore police arrested a man who allegedly broke into an umpire storage shed at the Granada Little League T-ball Field on Murdell Lane and stole $3,500 worth of equipment on March 14.

The next day, a high school student reported his e-bike worth $2,400 was stolen from a bike storage area on the Granada High School campus the day before. Police say surveillance video showed the man stealing the bike.

Police served a search warrant at the man's home in south Livermore, discovering the e-bike, most of the stolen umpire equipment, and other stolen property.

Police arrested the man on Wednesday at another Livermore residence. During a probation search of that home, officers found more stolen property from multiple victims including two scooters, a three Ring doorbell cameras and a credit card.

Some of the property was determined to be stolen from a vehicle burglary. Police are trying to contact all the victims.

The suspect is being held on a no-bail warrant for several offenses, including grand theft, possession of stolen property, burglary, and felony possession of ammunition.

Prior to his arrest on Wednesday, the suspect was out on bail on two counts of felony possession of a stolen vehicle.

Anyone with information about these burglaries can call the Livermore Police Department's anonymous tip line at (925) 371-4790.