1 dead following fiery overnight crash on I-580 in Livermore

Eastbound Interstate Highway 580 is fully accessible again in Livermore after a fatal crash and vehicle fire occurred on the freeway early Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 2:40 a.m., a collision was reported involving a motorcycle on I-580's eastbound lanes near the Isabel Avenue off-ramp. At least one big-rig was also involved in a vehicle fire in the area, CHP officials said.

Scene of a deadly crash and fire involving a motorcyclist and big-rig on eastbound Interstate 580 in Livermore on June 3, 2025. CBS

The law enforcement agency confirmed the collision was fatal around 3:20 a.m. Eastbound Highway 580 from Airway Boulevard to Isabel Avenue was shut down due to the crash.

Around 7:30 a.m., the freeway was confirmed to be fully reopened.