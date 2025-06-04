Livermore family, community rally for release of man taken by ICE agents

Livermore community rallies for return of man taken by ICE agents

Family members of a Livermore man are fighting to bring a beloved husband and father home.

The family said ICE agents snatched Miguel Lopez as he went into San Francisco for his scheduled immigration meeting.

On Wednesday, the community held an emotional rally in Livermore. Miguel Lopez's daughter spoke to the crowd at Livermore Plaza. Holding back tears, it has been a difficult time for the family since ICE agents detained Lopez on May 27.

"He's been reporting for 17 years, and he always comes home," said his wife, Rosa Lopez.

Rosa Lopez has been married to Miguel since 2001. She said her husband is from Mexico City and has been in the U.S. for 27 years. For 17 of those years, he has been trying to get the proper documents to live in the U.S. legally, but his daughter said that the process stalled after the court discovered a DUI conviction in his background check.

Even with that on his record, Rosa and her children never imagined this would happen.

"They all expect him to walk in the door," said Rosa Lopez. "Especially my grandbaby. She gets his pictures, and she's like, 'Papa loves me. I said yes, papa loves you, baby. He's working. I don't know how to explain things better to her."

What is clear is the void his absence has left, as he's held at a detention facility in McFarland.

"I miss everything about him," said his daughter Stephanie Lopez.

Stephanie Lopez said she does get to talk to her dad every night.

"He shows that he's OK, but I'm sure deep down inside, he's heartbroken," she said. "He wants to be home with his family as much as we want him home with us."

The family, though, has been able to show him how the Livermore community is coming together on his behalf, providing a glimmer of hope that he will be home soon.

"I tell him we're going to do everything we can, and I bring tears to his eyes," said Rosa Lopez. "And I told him I'm not going to give up."

On Wednesday, San Francisco Supervisor Jackie Fielder issued a statement about ongoing ICE arrests in the city, with at least a dozen more believed to have happened earlier in the day.

"These detentions under the Trump administration are unconscionable, unlawful, and deny people their constitutional right to due process. Trump's ICE tactics are a danger to public safety, education, and public health, as they sow panic and fear among San Francisco's vast immigrant communities, who are becoming fearful of engaging with any form of government, including schools, hospitals, and law enforcement. These attacks on constitutional rights only underscore the critical need for more funding for immigrant legal and support services in the city's budget, which the Mayor has not increased to address the growing need. I encourage the Mayor and Budget Committee to increase funding for our immigrant communities to meet the moment and guarantee ALL San Franciscans their constitutional rights to due process. We have the ability to stop the deportations, defend our families, and demand their release NOW!"