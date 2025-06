Livermore community rallies for return of man taken by ICE agents Andrea Nakano reports on a rally helped in support of a Livermore man who was taken by ICE agents during an immigration check-in. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv