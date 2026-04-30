1 dead in Livermore crash on Interstate 580; semi-truck sought

A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate Highway 580 in Livermore on Thursday morning left one person dead, and authorities were seeking the public's help to find a semi-truck that left the scene.

The California Highway Patrol reported the crash happened just before 7 a.m. on eastbound 580 east of N. Livermore Avenue. The crash initially blocked the three right lanes of the highway the CHP said.

About a half-hour later, the CHP reported the crash as a fatality, and said the incident would result in major delays.

Unfortunately this crash is a fatality. Expect major delays as we investigate. Right 3 lanes are closed, eastbound I-580, east of N. Livermore Ave. in #livermore. Thank you for your patience https://t.co/KCm95706cL pic.twitter.com/JeRBn4cEL2 — CHP Dublin Area (@CHPDublin) April 30, 2026

Just after 2 p.m., the CHP said in a press release that the crash involved three vehicles: a grey Nissan Armada, a grey Toyota Tundra, and a semi-truck of an unknown color without a trailer. The semi-truck continued driving eastbound on 580 without stopping at the scene following the collision, which caused the Tundra to overturn, killing the driver, the CHP said.

There were no other injuries, the CHP said. The investigation into the crash kept the right four lanes or eastbound 580 closed for about three hours.

The CHP said it was seeking the public's help with any information about the crash and to identify the semi-truck that left the scene. Anyone with information to share was asked to contact the Dublin area CHP office at 925-828-0466 and to speak with Officer Ryland or Officer Purl.

Additional information on what triggered the crash was not immediately available.