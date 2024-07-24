2 arrested after Livermore police dog finds fentanyl, meth in broken down vehicle

Livermore police on Tuesday arrested two people from Washington after an officer stopped to help when their vehicle broke down and a police dog alerted them to drugs in the vehicle.

At 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, an officer, along with K9 Drake, was patrolling the area of Airway Boulevard and North Canyons Parkway when they came across a vehicle with Washington plates on the side of the road.

The driver had the hood open and was checking the vehicle, prompting the officer to ask if they needed help. They said they were traveling to San Jose from Washington. The occupants then walked away and into a store.

K9 Drake alerted his handler of narcotics in the vehicle. Police found 4 ounces of fentanyl, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Drake, a Livermore Police K-9, pictured with drugs that police said were seized from a broken down vehicle on July 23, 2024. Two people in the vehicle were arrested. Livermore Police Department

Police arrested the two people, ages 38 and 31. Police said the pair admitted to purchasing the fentanyl Tuesday morning in the Central Valley with the intent to sell in Washington.

Police arrested them on suspicion of transporting/selling a narcotic or controlled substance, possessing/purchasing for sale a narcotic or controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance.